Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) versus Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Financial Analysis

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diodes and Oxford Instruments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.35 billion 2.14 $227.18 million $3.67 17.07 Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.29 $70.63 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

This table compares Diodes and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 7.12% 5.76% 4.43% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diodes and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diodes currently has a consensus target price of $73.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Diodes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diodes beats Oxford Instruments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors. It also provides analog products, including power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, low dropout, photocoupler and linear voltage regulators; standard linear devices consisting of operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, such as hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux, digital switches, interface, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and advanced high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic; and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; and silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers used in manufacturing frequency control products and contact images sensors. It serves the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

