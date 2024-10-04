Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 635,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 554,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 196,775 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

