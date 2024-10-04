Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royalty Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
