F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

FNB stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

