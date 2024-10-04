Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

