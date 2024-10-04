American Century Companies Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.29 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

