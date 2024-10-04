Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.