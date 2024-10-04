Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

