Gries Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

