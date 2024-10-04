American Century Companies Inc. Buys 39,498 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.61 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $545.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

