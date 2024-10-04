EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 663,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

BIP opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.