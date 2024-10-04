EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.71 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

