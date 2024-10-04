EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.84 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

