EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

