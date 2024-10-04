iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after buying an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

