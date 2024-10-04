EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

