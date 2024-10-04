Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

