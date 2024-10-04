Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.