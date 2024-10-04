Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.