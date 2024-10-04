FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMARFree Report) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

