M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in M&T Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $172.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

