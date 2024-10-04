Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.