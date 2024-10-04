NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 564 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $161.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

