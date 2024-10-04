NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

