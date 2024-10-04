JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 293.7% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,621,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

