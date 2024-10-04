SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $378,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
