iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 80,649 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

