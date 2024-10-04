Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,592 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $81.49.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

