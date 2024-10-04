iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $88.74.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

