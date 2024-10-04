Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.33 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

