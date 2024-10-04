Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

