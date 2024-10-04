Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $133.00 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.59.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

