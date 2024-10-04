Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $145.19 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $146.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.