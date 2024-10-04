Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 27,140 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

