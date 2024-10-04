Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $13,168,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after buying an additional 327,416 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.