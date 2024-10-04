Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $153,000 in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ENOR stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

