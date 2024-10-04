Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $148,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.