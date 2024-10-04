Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 156.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 453,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Moderna by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,908,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,792,000 after buying an additional 413,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

