Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 511 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

