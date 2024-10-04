Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $209,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USAC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

