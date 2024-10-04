Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 718 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1,612.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $5,567,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

