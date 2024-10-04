Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 103.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $818,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

LNG opened at $187.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

