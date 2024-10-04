FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QSPT opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

