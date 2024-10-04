Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,378,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,092 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.42 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
