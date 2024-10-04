Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,378,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,092 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.42 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.