Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $871,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $543,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.9 %

NCDL opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. Analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

