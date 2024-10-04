Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $256.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

