Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 3,175 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iRobot by 474.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in iRobot by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

iRobot Stock Up 0.1 %

IRBT opened at $8.61 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $247.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

