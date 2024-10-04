Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,312,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,820,000 after purchasing an additional 426,673 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,909,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.