Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,716,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,077,000 after buying an additional 108,106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 793,688 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 995,935 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 287,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWP stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

