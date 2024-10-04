Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 526,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,912 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

