Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $145,989,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,322,000.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.