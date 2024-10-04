Sei Investments Co. Has $2.98 Million Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Danaos worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. Danaos had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

